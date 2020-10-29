JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Price Target to $95.00

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) had its price objective increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $92.00 to $95.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Activision Blizzard from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a buy rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Activision Blizzard from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Activision Blizzard from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $89.89.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Shares of ATVI stock opened at $79.01 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $60.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.66. Activision Blizzard has a 12-month low of $50.51 and a 12-month high of $87.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.30. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 25.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Activision Blizzard news, insider Claudine Macartney sold 12,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.06, for a total value of $1,110,346.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dennis M. Durkin sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total value of $4,175,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 442,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,919,436.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,904 shares of company stock valued at $5,286,012 over the last 90 days. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATVI. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 506.9% in the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

Featured Article: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.