JPMorgan Chase & Co. Initiates Coverage on Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock.

ZS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wedbush raised their price objective on Zscaler from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Zscaler from $90.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. OTR Global upgraded Zscaler to a positive rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Zscaler from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Zscaler from $105.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $127.68.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ZS opened at $144.06 on Monday. Zscaler has a 1 year low of $35.00 and a 1 year high of $163.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -161.87 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $142.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.91.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 24.33% and a negative net margin of 26.69%. The firm had revenue of $125.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zscaler will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zscaler news, Director Karen Blasing sold 3,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.16, for a total value of $471,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,511.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 66,372 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.72, for a total value of $8,742,519.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,269,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,929,583.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 278,445 shares of company stock valued at $37,438,197. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Zscaler by 0.4% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,000,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Zscaler by 4.3% during the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in Zscaler by 2.4% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 9,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in Zscaler during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.24% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

See Also: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.