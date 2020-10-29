JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers SAP (NYSE:SAP) to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of SAP (NYSE:SAP) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of SAP in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating on shares of SAP in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of SAP from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of SAP in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a neutral rating on shares of SAP in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $138.77.

NYSE SAP opened at $108.11 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. SAP has a 12-month low of $90.89 and a 12-month high of $169.30. The company has a market capitalization of $129.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $154.04 and its 200-day moving average is $143.64.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The software maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.03. SAP had a net margin of 16.30% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SAP will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SAP. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in SAP during the second quarter worth about $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in SAP by 340.5% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 185 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SAP during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in SAP by 132.5% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 272 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in SAP during the second quarter worth about $42,000. 4.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SAP

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

