JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises easyJet plc (EZJ.L) (LON:EZJ) Price Target to GBX 600

easyJet plc (EZJ.L) (LON:EZJ) had its target price lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 530 ($6.92) to GBX 600 ($7.84) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
Several other analysts have also recently commented on EZJ. Societe Generale lifted their price target on easyJet plc (EZJ.L) from GBX 710 ($9.28) to GBX 880 ($11.50) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.45) price target on shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 500 ($6.53) price objective on easyJet plc (EZJ.L) and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 730 ($9.54) target price on shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group restated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,025 ($13.39) price target on shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 806.94 ($10.54).
EZJ stock opened at GBX 487.90 ($6.37) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.67. easyJet plc has a 52-week low of GBX 410 ($5.36) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,570 ($20.51). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 523.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 609.03.
easyJet plc (EZJ.L) Company Profile
easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2019, the company operated 1,051 routes and a fleet of 331 aircrafts. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as tour operations; and the provision of graphic design services.
