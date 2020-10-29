JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises easyJet plc (EZJ.L) (LON:EZJ) Price Target to GBX 600

easyJet plc (EZJ.L) (LON:EZJ) had its target price lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 530 ($6.92) to GBX 600 ($7.84) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on EZJ. Societe Generale lifted their price target on easyJet plc (EZJ.L) from GBX 710 ($9.28) to GBX 880 ($11.50) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.45) price target on shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 500 ($6.53) price objective on easyJet plc (EZJ.L) and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 730 ($9.54) target price on shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group restated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,025 ($13.39) price target on shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 806.94 ($10.54).

EZJ stock opened at GBX 487.90 ($6.37) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.67. easyJet plc has a 52-week low of GBX 410 ($5.36) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,570 ($20.51). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 523.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 609.03.

In other easyJet plc (EZJ.L) news, insider Julie Southern bought 1,771 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 561 ($7.33) per share, for a total transaction of £9,935.31 ($12,980.55). Also, insider Charles Gurassa purchased 90,241 shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 554 ($7.24) per share, for a total transaction of £499,935.14 ($653,168.46). In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 92,092 shares of company stock valued at $51,031,860.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2019, the company operated 1,051 routes and a fleet of 331 aircrafts. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as tour operations; and the provision of graphic design services.

