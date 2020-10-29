JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target to $415.00

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $387.00 to $415.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on LULU. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Lululemon Athletica from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. 140166 increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $360.00 to $426.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $341.00 to $298.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. B. Riley increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $317.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $358.58.

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $329.51 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $327.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $305.35. The company has a market cap of $42.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.98, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.12. Lululemon Athletica has a one year low of $128.85 and a one year high of $399.90.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The apparel retailer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.18. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 13.94%. The business had revenue of $902.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter worth $26,000. Clean Yield Group lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 68.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 86 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 94 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 860.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 96 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. 83.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

