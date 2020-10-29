JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Arçelik Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:ACKAY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of Arçelik Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:ACKAY) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, HSBC raised shares of Arçelik Anonim Sirketi from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th.

Get Arçelik Anonim Sirketi alerts:

Arçelik Anonim Sirketi stock opened at $17.32 on Monday. Arçelik Anonim Sirketi has a 1-year low of $9.05 and a 1-year high of $18.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.62.

ArÃ§elik Anonim Sirketi, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, sells, services, imports, and exports consumer durable goods and consumer electronics in Turkey and internationally. It operates through White Goods, Consumer Electronics, and Other segments. The company offers built-in and freestanding appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washing machines, dryers, dishwashers, ovens, hobs, hoods, warming drawers, microwave ovens, and water dispensers and water filtration appliances; and small household appliances, including vacuum and steam cleaners, kitchen appliances, personal and garment care appliances, and fans.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Arçelik Anonim Sirketi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arçelik Anonim Sirketi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.