Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) Releases Earnings Results

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The network equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 8.71%. Juniper Networks updated its Q4 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.48-0.58 EPS and its Q4 guidance to ~$0.48-0.58 EPS.

Juniper Networks stock opened at $20.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.97. Juniper Networks has a twelve month low of $15.20 and a twelve month high of $26.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.33 and a 200-day moving average of $23.28.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.12%.

In other news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total value of $40,096.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on JNPR shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $26.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.84.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

Featured Article: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.