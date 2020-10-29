K12 (NYSE:LRN) Given New $43.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

K12 (NYSE:LRN) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $60.00 to $43.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of K12 from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Sidoti raised shares of K12 from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of K12 from $30.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of K12 from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of K12 from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. K12 presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $50.25.

Get K12 alerts:

Shares of K12 stock opened at $27.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 44.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.47. K12 has a twelve month low of $15.06 and a twelve month high of $52.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

K12 (NYSE:LRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $370.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.56 million. K12 had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 3.75%. K12’s quarterly revenue was up 44.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that K12 will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other K12 news, insider James Jeaho Rhyu sold 13,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total value of $656,676.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 265,834 shares in the company, valued at $12,706,865.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.75% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Portolan Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of K12 by 98.4% in the second quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 990,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,983,000 after acquiring an additional 491,161 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of K12 by 1.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 791,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,924,000 after purchasing an additional 12,873 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ grew its stake in shares of K12 by 0.5% during the second quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 783,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,336,000 after purchasing an additional 4,173 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new position in shares of K12 during the third quarter worth $20,330,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of K12 by 22.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 706,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,240,000 after purchasing an additional 128,455 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

K12 Company Profile

K12 Inc, a technology-based education company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally. The company offers managed public school programs, which offer an integrated package of systems, services, products, and professional services that K12 administers to support an online or blended public school, including administrative support, information technology and provisioning, academic support, curriculum, learning systems, and instructional services.

Featured Article: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Receive News & Ratings for K12 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K12 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.