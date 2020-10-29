Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) Shares Sold by Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC

Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC lowered its stake in shares of Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,637,444 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 118,497 shares during the period. Kearny Financial accounts for approximately 2.2% of Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC owned 5.18% of Kearny Financial worth $33,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kearny Financial during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Kearny Financial by 1,086.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,337 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 5,803 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kearny Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $84,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Kearny Financial by 129.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,964 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 7,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its stake in Kearny Financial by 729.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 13,680 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 12,030 shares during the last quarter. 65.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kearny Financial stock opened at $8.55 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $764.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Kearny Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $6.91 and a 12 month high of $14.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.82 and its 200-day moving average is $8.06.

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $45.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.45 million. Kearny Financial had a return on equity of 4.01% and a net margin of 17.78%.

In other Kearny Financial news, Director John F. Mcgovern acquired 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.01 per share, for a total transaction of $128,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John J. Mazur, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.65 per share, for a total transaction of $76,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Kearny Financial from $10.50 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kearny Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Kearny Financial from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday.

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Kearny Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

