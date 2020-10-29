Kenon Holdings Ltd (NYSE:KEN) Short Interest Up 128.6% in October

Kenon Holdings Ltd (NYSE:KEN) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a growth of 128.6% from the September 30th total of 700 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

KEN opened at $23.95 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 3.63. Kenon has a one year low of $10.56 and a one year high of $25.95.

Kenon (NYSE:KEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 2nd. The utilities provider reported $5.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kenon had a net margin of 84.34% and a return on equity of 34.58%. The company had revenue of $76.00 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 3rd will be issued a dividend of $2.23 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 2nd.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Kenon stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Kenon Holdings Ltd (NYSE:KEN) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Kenon were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Kenon from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd.

About Kenon

Kenon Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates power generation facilities in Israel. It operates through OPC, Qoros, and Other segments. The company's power generation plants operate on natural gas and diesel. It also designs, manufactures, sells, and services passenger vehicles, parts, and accessories through a network of independent authorized retail dealers in China.

