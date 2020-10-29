Kin Market Capitalization Tops $36.16 Million (KIN)

Kin (CURRENCY:KIN) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 29th. Kin has a market capitalization of $36.16 million and $819,248.00 worth of Kin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Kin has traded 126.3% higher against the US dollar. One Kin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, HitBTC, Mercatox and Stellar Decentralized Exchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Kin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007634 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001853 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00086533 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.91 or 0.00228275 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00032560 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $169.17 or 0.01291192 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000203 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 55.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00003298 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000587 BTC.

About Kin

Kin launched on May 25th, 2017. Kin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,518,114,145,968 tokens. Kin’s official Twitter account is @kin_foundation . Kin’s official message board is medium.com/kinfoundation . The Reddit community for Kin is /r/KinFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Kin is kinecosystem.org

Kin Token Trading

Kin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Stellarport, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX, DDEX, Mercatox, Allbit, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, HitBTC, COSS, OTCBTC, CoinFalcon, Fatbtc and Bancor Network. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.