Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on KNSA. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. ValuEngine lowered Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Wedbush increased their price target on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.60.

NASDAQ KNSA opened at $16.82 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.35 and its 200-day moving average is $19.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.65 and a beta of -0.13. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $6.28 and a one year high of $28.67.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.02). Equities research analysts forecast that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Sanj K. Patel sold 150,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.02, for a total transaction of $3,167,714.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,329.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 70.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KNSA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 94.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 4,314 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 101.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 2,284 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 34.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 25,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 204,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after acquiring an additional 13,631 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares in the last quarter. 31.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need worldwide. Its clinical-stage product candidates include Rilonacept, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; and KPL-716, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis and atopic dermatitis.

