Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Lifted to Buy at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $38.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $17.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kontoor Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. UBS Group started coverage on Kontoor Brands in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upgraded Kontoor Brands from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Kontoor Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $29.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.30.

Kontoor Brands stock opened at $31.25 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 260.42, a PEG ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.19. Kontoor Brands has a 52-week low of $12.90 and a 52-week high of $43.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.76.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.19. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 734.11% and a net margin of 0.34%. The company had revenue of $349.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.27 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. Kontoor Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Kontoor Brands will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Kontoor Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,075,000. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 14,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 229.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 53,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 37,399 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 70.1% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 8,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Kontoor Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $988,000. 89.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kontoor Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes apparel under the Wrangler and Lee brands in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products primarily through mass and mid-tier retailers, specialty stores, department stores, and retailer-owned and third-party e-commerce sites, as well as through direct-to-consumer channels, including full-price stores, outlet stores, and its Websites.

