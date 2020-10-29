KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA (KWS.F) (ETR:KWS) Rating Reiterated by DZ Bank

KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA (KWS.F) (ETR:KWS)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by analysts at DZ Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, Nord/LB set a €63.00 ($74.12) price objective on KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA (KWS.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd.

Shares of KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA (KWS.F) stock opened at €61.20 ($72.00) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.44, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.80. KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €39.15 ($46.06) and a fifty-two week high of €74.00 ($87.06). The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €70.14 and a 200 day moving average of €65.03.

KWS SAAT SE & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, production, and distribution of seeds for farmers worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Corn, Sugarbeet, and Cereals. The Corn segment offers corn, rapeseed, sunflower, sorghum, millet, and field crop seeds.

