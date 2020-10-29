Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Sold by BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,880 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $1,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the third quarter worth approximately $1,066,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the third quarter worth $212,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 281.7% in the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 72,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,725,000 after acquiring an additional 53,800 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 11.4% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 53,202 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,016,000 after acquiring an additional 5,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.5% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 334,358 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $62,949,000 after acquiring an additional 5,022 shares in the last quarter. 88.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LH. Wolfe Research raised shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $202.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $214.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $183.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.06.

Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $204.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $19.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.59, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $190.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.01. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52 week low of $98.02 and a 52 week high of $212.47.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $8.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.31 by $3.10. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 14.39%. Laboratory Co. of America’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.90 EPS. Research analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 14.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

