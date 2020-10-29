Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Price Target Raised to $120.00

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) had its price objective lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on LSTR. BidaskClub raised shares of Landstar System from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Landstar System from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Landstar System from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $124.00.

Shares of Landstar System stock opened at $125.71 on Monday. Landstar System has a 52-week low of $85.30 and a 52-week high of $139.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $129.26 and a 200 day moving average of $118.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.00.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.18. Landstar System had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 26.42%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Landstar System will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.69%.

In other Landstar System news, Director Larry J. Thoele sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.94, for a total value of $377,820.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,469,971.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James B. Gattoni sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.03, for a total value of $2,600,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,171 shares in the company, valued at $10,034,545.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,100 shares of company stock worth $4,681,551 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Landstar System by 1.1% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Landstar System by 16.6% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 998 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in shares of Landstar System by 4.4% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 4,657 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Landstar System during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Landstar System by 2.2% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 15,482 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

