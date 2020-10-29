LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $1.41 Per Share, Boenning Scattergood Forecasts

LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB) – Equities researchers at Boenning Scattergood raised their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of LCNB in a report issued on Monday, October 26th. Boenning Scattergood analyst J. Plevelich now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.41 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.35. Boenning Scattergood has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for LCNB’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:LCNB opened at $13.14 on Tuesday. LCNB has a 52-week low of $10.03 and a 52-week high of $19.50. The stock has a market cap of $170.51 million, a P/E ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.08 and its 200 day moving average is $14.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. LCNB had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 22.63%.

In related news, Director Mary E. Bradford bought 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.62 per share, for a total transaction of $26,316.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $29,240. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LCNB. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in LCNB by 16.8% during the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 315,994 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,043,000 after buying an additional 45,408 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LCNB by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LCNB by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 92,862 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 33,800 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LCNB during the 2nd quarter valued at $331,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of LCNB during the 2nd quarter valued at $248,000. Institutional investors own 37.33% of the company’s stock.

LCNB Company Profile

LCNB Corp. operates as the financial holding company for LCNB National Bank that provides commercial and personal banking services in Ohio. The company's deposit products include checking, NOW, savings, Christmas and vacation club, money market deposit, lifetime checking, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

