Lear (LEA) to Release Earnings on Friday

Lear (NYSE:LEA) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, October 30th. Analysts expect Lear to post earnings of $2.56 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported ($4.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.98) by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Lear had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 5.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.78 EPS. On average, analysts expect Lear to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:LEA opened at $122.38 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.95, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.66. Lear has a 12 month low of $63.20 and a 12 month high of $143.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $121.35 and its 200 day moving average is $110.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LEA shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Lear from $104.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Lear from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Lear from $125.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Lear in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim raised Lear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lear has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.13.

About Lear

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, South America, and internationally. Its Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles.

