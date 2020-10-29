Lear (LEA) to Release Earnings on Friday

Lear (NYSE:LEA) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, October 30th. Analysts expect Lear to post earnings of $2.56 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Lear (NYSE:LEA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported ($4.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.98) by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Lear had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 5.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.78 EPS. On average, analysts expect Lear to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of NYSE:LEA opened at $122.38 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.95, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.66. Lear has a 12 month low of $63.20 and a 12 month high of $143.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $121.35 and its 200 day moving average is $110.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.
About Lear
Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, South America, and internationally. Its Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles.
