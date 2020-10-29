Learning Technologies Group (OTCMKTS:LTTHF) Raised to “Buy” at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Learning Technologies Group (OTCMKTS:LTTHF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Learning Technologies Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st.

LTTHF stock opened at $1.69 on Monday. Learning Technologies Group has a one year low of $1.48 and a one year high of $2.05.

Learning Technologies Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of talent and learning solutions, content, services, and digital platforms to corporate and government clients. It operates through Software & Platforms Division, Content & Services Division, and Other segments.

