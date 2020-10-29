Leavell Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,935 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 4,628 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 6,639 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Intel by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,748 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC now owns 5,585 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,905 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 12,588 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $40.00 target price (down from $45.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Mizuho cut their target price on Intel from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Intel from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Roth Capital cut their target price on Intel from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.97.

In related news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total transaction of $137,168.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,807 shares in the company, valued at $3,459,661.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total value of $216,832.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,465.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,491 shares of company stock valued at $365,878. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of INTC opened at $44.25 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.34 billion, a PE ratio of 8.15, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.72. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $43.63 and a 1 year high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $18.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.26 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 31.55% and a net margin of 29.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. Analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is 27.10%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Recommended Story: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.