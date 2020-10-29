Leavell Investment Management Inc. Has $4.85 Million Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,845 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $4,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,433,000. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 29,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,013,000 after acquiring an additional 5,436 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 35,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,597,000 after acquiring an additional 5,651 shares in the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,246,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $529,000.

Shares of RSP opened at $106.78 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $70.56 and a one year high of $118.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.97.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

