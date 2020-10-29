Leavell Investment Management Inc. Has $7.38 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,950 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 58.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,344,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,777,941,000 after buying an additional 10,420,244 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 12.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,405,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,521,461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119,422 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 110.6% in the second quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,844,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,706,000 after purchasing an additional 5,695,438 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,192,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,156,617,000 after purchasing an additional 354,830 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 39.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,945,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,311,444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541,810 shares during the period.

IVV stock opened at $327.88 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $339.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $319.77. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $220.28 and a twelve month high of $360.26.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

