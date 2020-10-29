Leavell Investment Management Inc. Invests $203,000 in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XYL. AXA lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 347,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,612,000 after acquiring an additional 6,176 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xylem in the first quarter worth $349,000. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 2.9% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 453,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,550,000 after buying an additional 12,895 shares during the period. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xylem in the second quarter worth $416,000. Finally, Robecosam AG increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 24.5% in the second quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 764,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,693,000 after buying an additional 150,463 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on XYL shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Xylem in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Xylem in a research note on Sunday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Xylem from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Xylem from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Xylem from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.13.

In related news, SVP David Flinton sold 1,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.86, for a total value of $81,506.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,082,711.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Markos I. Tambakeras sold 6,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total transaction of $515,641.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,685,941.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,658 shares of company stock worth $3,657,008. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XYL stock opened at $87.35 on Thursday. Xylem Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.62 and a 12 month high of $93.14. The stock has a market cap of $15.72 billion, a PE ratio of 62.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $86.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.56.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. Xylem had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 4th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.44%.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

