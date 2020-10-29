Leavell Investment Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Cummins during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Balentine LLC boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 74.6% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 49.1% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

CMI stock opened at $213.59 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.12. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $101.03 and a one year high of $231.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $215.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $1.16. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 21.04%. The business’s revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 9.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. This is an increase from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. Cummins’s payout ratio is presently 34.82%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CMI. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Cummins in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Cummins from $175.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Cummins from $171.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Melius downgraded shares of Cummins from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Cummins from $221.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cummins has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $212.10.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

