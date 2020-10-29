Leavell Investment Management Inc. Purchases 200 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,196 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Starbucks by 1,352.7% during the 2nd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 32,817 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after buying an additional 30,558 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Group boosted its position in Starbucks by 8.8% during the second quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 9,688 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. D. B. Root & Company LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 3.0% during the second quarter. D. B. Root & Company LLC now owns 11,700 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Starbucks by 2.1% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 207,745 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $15,287,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 580.6% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 466,421 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $34,324,000 after purchasing an additional 397,894 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Starbucks news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total transaction of $360,442.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Clara Shih sold 37,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total value of $2,967,216.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 153,764 shares of company stock worth $13,404,656 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Starbucks from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Starbucks from $85.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Starbucks from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Starbucks from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Starbucks has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.54.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $87.17 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $87.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.90 billion, a PE ratio of 78.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $50.02 and a 1 year high of $94.13.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The coffee company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 5.56%. The business’s revenue was down 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 57.95%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Americas; International; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

