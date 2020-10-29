Leavell Investment Management Inc. Purchases 3,450 Shares of Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 193,630 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares during the quarter. Blackstone Group makes up about 0.9% of Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone Group were worth $10,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BX. Cryder Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $81,533,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackstone Group by 6,709.9% during the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,396,497 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375,990 shares during the period. Sound Shore Management Inc CT acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,803,000. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,789,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackstone Group by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,204,858 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $408,240,000 after acquiring an additional 693,053 shares during the period. 59.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BX shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Blackstone Group from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 27th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Blackstone Group in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Blackstone Group from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Blackstone Group from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Blackstone Group from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Blackstone Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.35.

NYSE BX opened at $50.29 on Thursday. Blackstone Group LP has a 1 year low of $33.00 and a 1 year high of $64.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $33.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.14 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.65.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 74.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Blackstone Bdc Holdings Llc purchased 2,000 shares of Blackstone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 434,815 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $23,045,195.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,613,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,512,744. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

