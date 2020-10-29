Leavell Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,838 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $4,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,599,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. CNB Bank lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 8,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 25,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $395,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,027 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the period. 66.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE D opened at $79.80 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $67.04 billion, a PE ratio of 107.84, a PEG ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.36. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.79 and a 52-week high of $90.89.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on D shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dominion Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.94.

In other news, Chairman Thomas F. Farrell II sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.28, for a total transaction of $4,014,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,038,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,351,673.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Dominion Energy Virginia segment engages in the regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Gas Transmission & Storage segment operates interstate natural gas transmission pipelines and underground storage systems, as well as engages in nonregulated retail natural gas marketing, and development of renewable natural gas and LNG infrastructure.

