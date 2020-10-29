Leavell Investment Management Inc. Sells 144 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 144 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 63.9% during the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 33.5% during the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors own 59.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

NYSE ED opened at $80.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $26.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09, a PEG ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.17 and a 200-day moving average of $75.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.03 and a 1-year high of $95.10.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.765 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.02%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $73.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Consolidated Edison from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.64.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,589 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Featured Article: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.