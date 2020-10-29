Leavell Investment Management Inc. Sells 3,806 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,806 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,320,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,934,040,000 after purchasing an additional 4,549,646 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,136,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,063,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,064 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,936,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $768,198,000 after acquiring an additional 92,869 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 13.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,912,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $676,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,594,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $518,627,000 after acquiring an additional 185,268 shares during the last quarter.

IJR opened at $71.84 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $47.52 and a twelve month high of $85.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.95.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

