Leavell Investment Management Inc. Sells 535 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 535 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $3,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ITW. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter worth approximately $374,000. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 330.2% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 336,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,776,000 after acquiring an additional 258,030 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, Robecosam AG bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $441,000. 78.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

In other news, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 29,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.58, for a total value of $5,779,415.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,316,914. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael M. Larsen sold 66,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.09, for a total transaction of $12,501,540.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,788,361.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 143,879 shares of company stock valued at $27,240,677 in the last three months. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ITW opened at $192.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.29, a PEG ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.20. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.94 and a twelve month high of $208.08.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.16% and a return on equity of 81.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.84%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $174.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $211.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.82.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.