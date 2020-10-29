Leavell Investment Management Inc. Sells 81 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,939 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 81 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises about 1.2% of Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $13,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,255,927 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,728,173,000 after acquiring an additional 216,078 shares during the period. AXA lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 541,081 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $101,025,000 after buying an additional 53,394 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 72.9% during the 2nd quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 4,307 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,079,000 after buying an additional 1,816 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 3,635 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 9,725 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,436,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 69.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $306.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $288.13.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 41,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.83, for a total transaction of $11,738,029.01. Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 13,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.35, for a total transaction of $2,658,708.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 119,304 shares of company stock worth $32,088,591 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $269.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.34 billion, a PE ratio of 24.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $279.17 and its 200 day moving average is $257.02. Home Depot Inc has a 1 year low of $140.63 and a 1 year high of $292.95.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.91% and a negative return on equity of 583.91%. The firm had revenue of $38.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 11.41 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

