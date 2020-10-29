Leavell Investment Management Inc. Takes $231,000 Position in Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VAW) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Autus Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $216,000.

Shares of Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $132.46 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.85. Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $81.10 and a twelve month high of $142.80.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

