Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) Receives GBX 260.44 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 260.44 ($3.40).

LGEN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 265 ($3.46) to GBX 273 ($3.57) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 263 ($3.44) price target on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 295 ($3.85) to GBX 290 ($3.79) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 334 ($4.36) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 202 ($2.64) to GBX 217 ($2.84) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 7th.

Shares of LON:LGEN opened at GBX 182.10 ($2.38) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.92. Legal & General Group has a 52-week low of GBX 117.30 ($1.53) and a 52-week high of GBX 324.70 ($4.24). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 192.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 209.08. The company has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89.

In related news, insider John Kingman purchased 2,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 213 ($2.78) per share, with a total value of £4,556.07 ($5,952.53). Also, insider George Lewis purchased 593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 190 ($2.48) per share, for a total transaction of £1,126.70 ($1,472.04). Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 46,330 shares of company stock worth $8,323,971.

About Legal & General Group

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services worldwide. It operates in Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), Legal & General Insurance (LGI), and General Insurance (GI) segments.

