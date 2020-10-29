Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Cut to Hold at Zelman & Associates

Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of Lennar (NYSE:LEN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on LEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Lennar from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Lennar from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $89.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Lennar in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a market outperform rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Lennar from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Lennar from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lennar currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $80.00.

LEN stock opened at $72.33 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 13.62, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.09, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.56. Lennar has a 1-year low of $25.42 and a 1-year high of $86.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.61.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 14th. The construction company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.61. Lennar had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 9.97%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lennar will post 7.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Friday, October 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. This is a boost from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 15th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.42%.

In related news, VP Mark Sustana sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.87, for a total transaction of $3,074,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 67,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,163,127.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David M. Collins sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,978,255. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 204,964 shares of company stock valued at $15,898,918. 8.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEN. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Lennar by 2,710.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,791,818 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $108,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728,053 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in Lennar by 103,874.1% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,195,702 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,552 shares during the period. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Lennar in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $16,585,000. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in Lennar in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $14,853,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Lennar in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $15,718,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

