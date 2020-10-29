Level01 (LVX) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $457,449.00

Level01 (CURRENCY:LVX) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 29th. During the last seven days, Level01 has traded 11.4% lower against the dollar. Level01 has a total market capitalization of $12.37 million and approximately $457,449.00 worth of Level01 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Level01 token can currently be purchased for $0.0773 or 0.00000589 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0894 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00032101 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00006251 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007615 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00004519 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $522.09 or 0.03975862 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00030917 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.70 or 0.00226152 BTC.

Level01 Profile

Level01 (LVX) is a token. Its launch date was June 20th, 2018. Level01’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 159,960,195 tokens. Level01’s official website is level01.io . Level01’s official Twitter account is @Level01io . Level01’s official message board is level01.io/blog

Level01 Token Trading

Level01 can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Level01 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Level01 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Level01 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

