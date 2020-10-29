Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Liminal BioSciences Inc. is a biotechnology company. It engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel small molecule compounds for respiratory, liver and renal diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of PBI-4050, which are in clinical stage. Liminal BioSciences Inc., formerly known as Prometic Life Sciences Inc., is based in Laval, Canada. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on LMNL. BidaskClub downgraded Liminal BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Liminal BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Bloom Burton restated a “hold” rating on shares of Liminal BioSciences in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Liminal BioSciences in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Liminal BioSciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

LMNL opened at $5.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.98 million, a P/E ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 2.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.61. Liminal BioSciences has a 12 month low of $4.85 and a 12 month high of $31.45.

Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Liminal BioSciences had a negative net margin of 1,225.30% and a negative return on equity of 155.71%. The business had revenue of $0.39 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Liminal BioSciences will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Liminal BioSciences stock. Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 24,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000. Atom Investors LP owned 0.10% of Liminal BioSciences at the end of the most recent quarter. 14.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Liminal BioSciences Company Profile

Liminal BioSciences Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company with two drug discovery platforms that focuses on unmet medical needs. It operates through three segments: Small Molecule Therapeutics, Plasma Derived Therapeutics, and Bioseparations. The Small Molecule Therapeutics segment's lead product candidate is PBI-4050, which targets unmet medical needs, such as the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, Alström syndrome, and other fibrotic indications.

