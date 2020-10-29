Linde (NYSE:LIN) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Linde (NYSE:LIN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $255.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Linde plc. is an industrial gas and engineering company. Linde plc., formerly known as Praxair Inc., is based in Guildford, UK. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on LIN. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Linde in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Baader Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Linde in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Linde from $205.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Linde from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $238.11.

Linde stock opened at $216.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $113.96 billion, a PE ratio of 51.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.80. Linde has a one year low of $146.71 and a one year high of $260.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $238.04 and a 200 day moving average of $222.11.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.25. Linde had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 8.37%. The company had revenue of $6.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Linde will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.963 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $3.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Linde’s payout ratio is 52.45%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the third quarter worth approximately $256,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 5.8% in the third quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 0.3% in the third quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 68,286 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,261,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 190.0% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 496,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $118,207,000 after buying an additional 325,251 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.90% of the company’s stock.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

