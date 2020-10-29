Litecoin Cash (LCC) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $592.00

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 29th. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Exrates, Trade Satoshi and CryptoBridge. During the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded 19.5% lower against the dollar. Litecoin Cash has a total market cap of $1.31 million and $592.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Litecoin Cash alerts:

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 4,051% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0825 or 0.00000628 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.68 or 0.01032882 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001923 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000084 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13,194.29 or 1.00446097 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000830 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Litecoin Cash

Litecoin Cash is a coin. It was first traded on February 3rd, 2018. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 696,455,575 coins. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh . The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork

Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash

Litecoin Cash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, Trade Satoshi, Braziliex, Mercatox, HitBTC, YoBit, CryptoBridge, SouthXchange and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Litecoin Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.