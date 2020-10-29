Lomiko Metals Inc (CVE:LMR) Senior Officer Sells C$78,750.00 in Stock

Lomiko Metals Inc (CVE:LMR) Senior Officer Amrit Paul Singh Gill sold 1,750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.05, for a total transaction of C$78,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,028,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$271,261.26.
LMR opened at C$0.04 on Thursday. Lomiko Metals Inc has a 12 month low of C$0.02 and a 12 month high of C$0.07. The company has a market cap of $1.73 million and a PE ratio of -2.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.05 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.03.
About Lomiko Metals
Further Reading: Marijuana Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Lomiko Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lomiko Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.