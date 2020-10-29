Loop Capital Boosts BJ's Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Price Target to $36.00

BJ's Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) had its price objective hoisted by Loop Capital from $22.00 to $36.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Loop Capital currently has a hold rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

BJRI has been the subject of several other reports. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of BJ's Restaurants from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. CL King raised their price target on shares of BJ's Restaurants from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of BJ's Restaurants from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of BJ's Restaurants from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of BJ's Restaurants from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.71.

NASDAQ:BJRI opened at $28.03 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $624.51 million, a P/E ratio of -24.37 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.39. BJ's Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $6.01 and a fifty-two week high of $44.47.

BJ's Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The restaurant operator reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $198.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.11 million. BJ's Restaurants had a negative net margin of 2.90% and a negative return on equity of 7.46%. BJ's Restaurants’s revenue was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that BJ's Restaurants will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in BJ's Restaurants during the 3rd quarter worth $303,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in BJ's Restaurants by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,893 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in BJ's Restaurants by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 179,519 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,759,000 after purchasing an additional 22,066 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in BJ's Restaurants by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 78,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 28,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in BJ's Restaurants by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 276,551 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,791,000 after purchasing an additional 19,562 shares during the last quarter. 89.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BJ's Restaurants

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of April 6, 2020, the company operated 209 restaurants. BJ's Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1978 and is based in Huntington Beach, California.

