Loopring 24-Hour Volume Reaches $19.83 Million (LRC)

Loopring (CURRENCY:LRC) traded down 11.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 29th. Over the last seven days, Loopring has traded 20.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Loopring has a total market cap of $148.01 million and approximately $19.83 million worth of Loopring was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Loopring token can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000984 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Loopring (LRC) is a token. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Loopring’s total supply is 1,374,513,871 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,145,681,497 tokens. Loopring’s official message board is medium.com/loopring-protocol . Loopring’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Loopring is /r/loopringorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loopring’s official website is loopring.org

Loopring can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loopring should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Loopring using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

