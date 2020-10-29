Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Stock Position Lessened by Fulcrum Equity Management

Fulcrum Equity Management decreased its holdings in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,754 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,791 shares during the quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management’s holdings in Lowe's Companies were worth $1,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe's Companies by 10.5% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,257,388 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $194,248,000 after buying an additional 214,997 shares during the period. AXA lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe's Companies by 41.8% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 360,383 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $31,010,000 after buying an additional 106,255 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe's Companies by 2.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,413,724 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,047,351,000 after buying an additional 922,369 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe's Companies by 18.5% in the second quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 42,080 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,687,000 after buying an additional 6,580 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe's Companies by 57.8% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 478 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Shares of LOW stock opened at $161.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Lowe's Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $180.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $166.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.58. The firm has a market cap of $121.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.47, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.48.

Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.80. Lowe's Companies had a return on equity of 228.17% and a net margin of 7.12%. The company had revenue of $27.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Lowe's Companies, Inc. will post 8.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 21st will be given a $0.60 dividend. This is a positive change from Lowe's Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 20th. Lowe's Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.96%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Lowe's Companies from $170.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Lowe's Companies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Lowe's Companies from $135.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Lowe's Companies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Lowe's Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, September 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.16.

In other Lowe's Companies news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 62,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $10,577,520.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,282,535.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About Lowe's Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.