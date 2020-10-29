Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Price Target Raised to $64.00

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) had its target price upped by TD Securities from $58.00 to $64.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Magna International from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Magna International from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Magna International from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Magna International from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Magna International from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $55.40.

NYSE:MGA opened at $49.65 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.81, a PEG ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.62. Magna International has a 1-year low of $22.75 and a 1-year high of $57.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.03) by $0.32. Magna International had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a positive return on equity of 5.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Magna International will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Magna International during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Magna International during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Magna International during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Magna International by 5.6% during the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Magna International during the third quarter worth about $393,000. 58.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magna International Company Profile

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

