MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) Announces Earnings Results

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.21, Fidelity Earnings reports. MakeMyTrip had a negative net margin of 116.86% and a negative return on equity of 41.84%. The company had revenue of $23.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.22) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 87.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of MMYT opened at $18.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. MakeMyTrip has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $30.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 1.18.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MMYT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MakeMyTrip from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of MakeMyTrip from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of MakeMyTrip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st.

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing. Its services and products include air tickets; hotels; packages; rail tickets; bus tickets; and car hire, as well as ancillary travel requirements, such as visa processing and facilitating access to travel insurance.

