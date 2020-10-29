Manchester Capital Management LLC Buys 1,371 Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 210.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,024 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Teladoc Health by 150.0% in the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 125 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in Teladoc Health in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Teladoc Health by 214.1% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 201 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the second quarter worth about $42,000. 87.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on TDOC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Argus began coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Stephens began coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Monday, July 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $239.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $215.93.

TDOC opened at $226.94 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.36, a current ratio of 11.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $18.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -177.30 and a beta of 0.25. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.46 and a twelve month high of $253.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $213.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $198.69.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The health services provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.10). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 13.22% and a negative return on equity of 9.54%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.26, for a total transaction of $6,667,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 697,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,978,119.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 2,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.10, for a total transaction of $556,617.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,647 shares in the company, valued at $350,975.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,698 shares of company stock worth $18,329,567 over the last 90 days. 3.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

