Manchester Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Manchester Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,391 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,098 shares during the quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in 3M by 41.1% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in 3M in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Weaver Consulting Group raised its position in 3M by 51.3% in the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 292 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC raised its position in 3M by 250.0% in the second quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in 3M in the second quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.57% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MMM opened at $158.53 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $165.78 and a 200 day moving average of $157.81. The stock has a market cap of $91.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.97. 3M has a 12 month low of $114.04 and a 12 month high of $182.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The conglomerate reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $8.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.38 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 46.86%. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 2,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.81, for a total transaction of $367,196.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,731,493.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of 3M from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of 3M from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of 3M from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of 3M from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.31.

3M Company Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

See Also: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.