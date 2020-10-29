Manchester Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC)

Manchester Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) by 36.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 566 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 654,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,358,000 after purchasing an additional 121,281 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in Kraft Heinz by 464.1% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 451,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,174,000 after acquiring an additional 371,600 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Kraft Heinz by 1.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,556,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,976,000 after acquiring an additional 349,254 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz during the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Thomasville National Bank raised its position in Kraft Heinz by 1.5% during the second quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 37,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. 58.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KHC. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Sunday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. BidaskClub cut shares of Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 19th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Kraft Heinz from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.37.

Shares of KHC opened at $29.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.72 billion, a PE ratio of -194.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.04. Kraft Heinz Co has a 1 year low of $19.99 and a 1 year high of $36.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.86.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 billion. Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a positive return on equity of 6.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kraft Heinz Co will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

