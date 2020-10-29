Manchester Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Manchester Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,161 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 5,654 shares during the quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 1.3% during the third quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 16,969 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Comcast by 14.0% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,860 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its stake in Comcast by 0.7% in the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 35,032 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 0.6% in the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 37,006 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 0.7% in the second quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 33,304 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $41.98 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.60. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $31.70 and a 1-year high of $47.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The cable giant reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.14. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 10.91%. The firm had revenue of $23.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 7th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 6th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CMCSA. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Comcast from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Comcast from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Comcast from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Comcast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.55.

In other Comcast news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 99,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total transaction of $4,268,858.44. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

