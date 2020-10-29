Manchester Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

Manchester Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) by 26.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF were worth $483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 379,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,427,000 after buying an additional 99,749 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 307,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,963,000 after purchasing an additional 23,288 shares in the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 100,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,844,000 after purchasing an additional 2,696 shares in the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 82,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,398,000 after purchasing an additional 28,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 56,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,304,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RWR stock opened at $75.22 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.79. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.85 and a fifty-two week high of $107.88.

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

