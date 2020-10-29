Manchester Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Manchester Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,638 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.4% of Manchester Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 96.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,046,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,350,249,000 after purchasing an additional 19,705,429 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 22.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,211,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,470,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,516 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $318,931,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,826,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,784,989,000 after purchasing an additional 702,870 shares during the period. Finally, Partners Capital Investment Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 52.7% in the second quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 1,533,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,693,000 after purchasing an additional 529,475 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $300.07 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $200.55 and a fifty-two week high of $329.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $311.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $292.78.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

